How to watch House of the Dragon: stream the Game of Thrones prequel

Knowing how to watch House of the Dragon is the hottest question in entertainment this week, as the show's premiere finally nears.

Because the series is based on more of George R.R. Martin's works, Fire & Blood specifically, there's going to be action, family feuds, and characters changing roles like they're on a merry-go-round. Probably. However, what we do know is that the series is set hundreds of years before Game of Thrones and puts the powerful Targaryens at the centre of the plot before the beginning of a civil war.

The Fire and Blood novel covered the rise and fall of the Targaryen dynasty as recorded in Westeros well before the time of Game of Thrones. Given we know much about the book - it starts with Aegon's Conquest, includes the establishment of King's Landing as the capital city, and even the beginnings and formation of the famous Iron Throne - we already know there's plenty to look forward to. It'll hopefully scratch that Game of Thrones itch hard, since the original show ended in 2019.

To be clear from the off, the series premiers on HBO and HBO Max (opens in new tab) on Sunday, August 21, 2022 - that's this weekend! - in the USA. It will simul-air in the UK (that'll be 2am on Monday morning) but will then go out at a more-reasonable 9pm every Monday too. We've laid out the biggest and best options below for those of you wanting to know exactly how to watch House of the Dragon this weekend.

Stream House of the Dragon online - US

(opens in new tab) HBO and HBO Max | from $9.99 a month (opens in new tab)

If you want to watch House of the Dragon in America, you simply have to be on board with HBO or HBO Max. Away from cable TV, HBO Max is your friend and the best way to watch the Thrones prequel. Subs have two tiers: there's the ads-included level which starts at $9.99 a month (opens in new tab) or $100 for a year; and the ads-free variant, which starts at $14.99 a month or $150 a year subscription tier and gets you 4K content too. The latter's annual plan is a surefire way to get good value by going big too as this saves you 16% (opens in new tab) and bags you what is effectively two free months of the service in one fell swoop.

Stream House of the Dragon online - UK

(opens in new tab) Sky | Various packages (opens in new tab)

Folks in the UK will have to look to Sky for the best place to watch House of the Dragon. Existing subscribers can use Sky Go (opens in new tab), while potential new customers can browse the best of the provider's best deals (opens in new tab) to look for a way in. For information and important reference, House of the Dragon premieres at 2am BST early on Monday morning in the UK so as to be at the same time as the US, but it will then be repeated in the 9pm slot every Monday evening for those who can't stay up later every Sunday night. If a whole new television service seems a bit over the top then you could consider Now (previously known as NowTV) and pick up an entertainment pass from £9.99 (opens in new tab).



Stream House of the Dragon online - Canada

(opens in new tab) Crave | From $9.99 (opens in new tab)

House of the Dragon is on Crave in Canada so folks in that region will need to head over to that provider. You can go for one of two levels of Subscriptions to Crave which are separated by the 'Mobile' and 'Total' monikers. The Mobile sub is cheaper at $9.99 a month or $99.90 a year but - you guessed it - is made for just mobile devices. That means the Total sub level is like to appeal more; it starts at $19.99 a month (opens in new tab), but at the time of writing there is a big deal on the annual sub which saves you $50 (opens in new tab) for your first year of Crave Total which might be just the ticket. Episodes of House of the Dragon will air every Sunday from August 21 at 9pm ET/PT.



Stream House of the Dragon online - Australia

(opens in new tab) Binge | from AU$10 a month (opens in new tab)

From just 10 bucks a month, Binge has positioned itself very nicely for those interested in watching House of the Dragon in Australia - and there's a 14-day free trial (opens in new tab) on offer for new customers. However, it might also pay to look at those tiers up from the Basic one as they will offer a superior House of the Dragon experience in terms of resolution. Away from Binge, Foxtel Now (opens in new tab) is another option for Australian folks. The is a bigger offering and gives you something like a full TV subscription experience with access to the like of HBO, Warner Bros, and more. Subs start at $25 a month, but, as ever, there's a free trial (opens in new tab) to get you going too. And for reference, House of the Dragon will go live at 11am AEST every Monday, starting August 22.

