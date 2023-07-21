July 21 is a date that will go down in cinematic history. By now, you will have heard all about Barbie and Oppenheimer releasing on the same day. How about a new cinematic clash of the titans? It's time to circle September 29 in your calendars, people.

Yep, Saw X and Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie are both launching on the same later this year. The counter-programming chef's-kiss has even got its own moniker: Saw Patrol.

Lionsgate has already firmly planted its flag in the sand, tweeting, "Reporting for Saw Patrol, sir."

"Barbenheimer walked so Saw Patrol could run," another said, with Paramount also joining in on the fun on social media.

Saw X, starring Tobin Bell as Jigsaw, will be the 10th film in the hit horror franchise – and set between the original Saw and Saw 2.

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie will be a sequel to Paw Patrol: The Movie, which grossed close to $150 million at the box office.

So get your Barbenheimer-style memes ready. One's a horror, one's a kid's movie. This is a dream double bill if ever we saw one.

As for the OG pairing: Barbie and Oppenheimer are all set to kickstart one of the biggest box office weekends in recent memory. A total domestic taking of $200-$250 million is expected, with Barbie Blowout Parties and tens of thousands of tickets for back-to-back showings being booked in cinemas.

