The internet is exploding with Barbenheimer memes

Barbie vs. Oppenheimer. It's the showdown of the summer, as both epic blockbusters are set to go head to head this July 21 in a box office battle for the ages.

The internet, though, has embraced these dual movies, planning a most unusual double bill and flooding social media with memes.

We've rounded up our favorite, laugh out loud Barbenheimer posts below, so you can get in on the explosive, pink fun too.

I humbly present my Barbie-Oppenheimer 2024 electoral map pic.twitter.com/ULp2WFenQLJune 28, 2023 See more

Me on my way to see Barbie after Oppenheimer https://t.co/rDSZJVmhlT pic.twitter.com/w2arWx7v2bJune 21, 2023 See more

The duality of self in seeing Barbie/Oppenheimer back to back pic.twitter.com/CIXhDvifsTJune 28, 2023 See more

they're dressed for barbie oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/dT6RaWQphfJune 28, 2023 See more

One ticket to Barbenheimer please pic.twitter.com/J6tZcfeWkjJune 21, 2023 See more

Everybody's like "omg I might actually go see both Oppenheimer and Barbie opening weekend!" THAT'S REAL CUTE BITCH I'M ABOUT TO BITE INTO THE BARBENHEIMER SANDWICH 8 STRAIGHT HOURS OF TOP NOTCH KINO NOT MEANT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART OR FULL OF BLADDER pic.twitter.com/tHPu78dRjAJune 21, 2023 See more

my tshirt arrived pic.twitter.com/U5UHZpGfScJune 29, 2023 See more

Choose your fighter Barbenheimer edition pic.twitter.com/Q2nX0zhDF9June 29, 2023 See more

Online, there is simply no competition between these diametrically opposed films, since the plan is to see both back to back anyway.

Tom Cruise called a truce between the movies, too, posting pictures of himself and Mission: Impossible 7 director Christopher McQuarrie with tickets for Barbie, Oppenheimer, and another summer blockbuster, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig then took up the baton themselves, watching Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, Oppenheimer, and Indiana Jones 5.

We couldn't be happier that Mission: Impossible and Indy 5 have joined the fray, either, as it just goes to show how many epic movies there are to see this summer. What could be more exciting than a quadruple bill of Dead Reckoning, Dial of Destiny, Barbie, and Oppenheimer?

Dial of Destiny is in theaters now, while Mission: Impossible 7 arrives July 14, and Barbie and Oppenheimer arrive in style together this July 21.

