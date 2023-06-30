The internet is exploding with Barbenheimer memes

By Molly Edwards
published

This Barbie is watching Oppenheimer

Barbie
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Barbie vs. Oppenheimer. It's the showdown of the summer, as both epic blockbusters are set to go head to head this July 21 in a box office battle for the ages. 

The internet, though, has embraced these dual movies, planning a most unusual double bill and flooding social media with memes. 

We've rounded up our favorite, laugh out loud Barbenheimer posts below, so you can get in on the explosive, pink fun too. 

Online, there is simply no competition between these diametrically opposed films, since the plan is to see both back to back anyway. 

Tom Cruise called a truce between the movies, too, posting pictures of himself and Mission: Impossible 7 director Christopher McQuarrie with tickets for Barbie, Oppenheimer, and another summer blockbuster, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig then took up the baton themselves, watching Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, Oppenheimer, and Indiana Jones 5. 

We couldn't be happier that Mission: Impossible and Indy 5 have joined the fray, either, as it just goes to show how many epic movies there are to see this summer. What could be more exciting than a quadruple bill of Dead Reckoning, Dial of Destiny, Barbie, and Oppenheimer? 

Dial of Destiny is in theaters now, while Mission: Impossible 7 arrives July 14, and Barbie and Oppenheimer arrive in style together this July 21. 

