If you're wondering whether there's an Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny post-credits scene, then you've come to the right place. While post-credit stingers are more the domain of the Marvel movie, films like John Wick 4 and Scream 6 have included short scenes at the end of their runtime lately.

Indiana Jones 5 sees Harrison Ford don his iconic hat once more for one last adventure. This time, he's on the hunt for the titular Dial – a device from the ancient world that has the power to alter history. Naturally, it could be incredibly dangerous if it fell into the wrong hands.

Along with Ford, the rest of the cast includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones, and Antonio Banderas.

Below, we've broken down whether Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has a post-credits scene or not – and it's completely spoiler free, so you can read it whether you've seen the film or if you've yet to enjoy Indy's last adventure.

Does Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny have a post-credits scene?

(Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney)

The answer is no. There is nothing post-credits or mid-credits in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, so once the film ends, you're free to leave the theater. Unless you want to stay and enjoy the John Williams score and read the names of all those who helped make the film, of course.

The Indiana Jones movies have never had a post-credits scene, so one missing from Dial of Destiny isn't a huge surprise – though more and more movies are tucking a stinger at the end of their runtime, so it's a sensible question to ask anyway.

For much more on the film, check out our spoilery deep dive on the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny ending explained. You can also see what else 2023 has in store with our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates.