Harrison Ford doesn’t want to reflect on his old movies

Harrison Ford isn't interested in chatting about his older works.

"I never think that way. That’s the kind of thing you guys think!" Ford tells GamesRadar+ when asked about Raiders of the Lost Ark. "I just want to get through the fucking day with some degree of self-respect left. And that usually occurs when there’s a connection with a very strong filmmaker."

Ford starred in Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981. The Steven Spielberg-directed flick would go on to be considered one of the greatest films ever made, making the character of Indiana Jones a pop culture icon.

"And I have had the very good fortune of working with the old school. And the new school. I went to kindergarten, I went to preschool with film giants. And then the world has changed, and there’s a new stripe of genius," Ford continued.

The began his career in 1967, starring as Lt. Shaffer in the Western film A Time for Killing. Ford would go on to make a few more Westerns – and star in Francis Ford Coppola's American Graffiti – before being cast as Han Solo in Star Wars: A New Hope. Ford would reteam with Coppola in 1979 for a brief cameo in the anti-war epic Apocalypse Now.

Added Ford: "And I mean, my good fortune is that...the story of my career is about how much there is to learn, and how many great teachers are out there. And how the experience changes you every time. And I’m sure you have this as a director. It’s why we do it, to reinvent ourselves, to re-organize our ambitions."

