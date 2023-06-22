Mads Mikkelsen is desperate to play a zombie

Mads Mikkelsen has revealed the one role he's desperate to play.

“It’s not a real franchise but if you talk about genre... I always wanted to be a zombie”, Mikkelsen tells GamesRadar+ when asked if there's another franchise he'd like to join. He's already graced the worlds of Star Wars (Rogue One), James Bond (Casino Royale), Marvel (Doctor Strange), Harry Potter (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore), and now – Indiana Jones.

The actor plays former-Nazi-turned-NASA-scientist Jürgen Voller in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. “A Danish Nazi zombie," Mikkelsen continues. "Why didn’t I think of that?”

The desire to play a creature of the undead isn't exactly surprising for an actor like Mikkelsen. He's taken on a pretty wide variety of roles: a Bond villain in Casino Royale, evil sorcerer Kaecilius in Doctor Strange, and cannibal psychiatrist in Dr. Hannibal Lecter in Bryan Fuller's short-lived but widely beloved television series. He also played the "Bitch" in the music video for Rihanna's "Bitch Better Have My Money."

In Indiana Jones 5, Mikkelsen's Voller believes he can use the Dial of Destiny to change the world for the better. It's up to Indy and his goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) to stop him before it's too late.

The actor recently wrapped production on The Bastard, a drama in which he plays military captain Ludvig von Kahlen. The period drama reunites him with A Royal Affair director Nicolaj Arcel.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits UK cinemas this June 28 and US theaters on June 30. For more upcoming movies, here are all of the major movie release dates for 2023 and beyond.