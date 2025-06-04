Ballerina star Norman Reedus hopes his character returns for a sequel, and thinks his arc mirrors John Wick's: "He's willing to fight everybody in the world"

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus is no stranger to fighting off enemies, but in new John Wick movie Ballerina his attentions shift from the undead to assassins and cults.

He plays Daniel, a mysterious figure who Ana de Armas' Eve encounters on her quest to find the group responsible for her father's death. Daniel is on a mission of his own, however: protecting his young daughter from danger by whatever means possible. As the movie goes on, we learn a little more about where Daniel came from, how he fits into the wider arc of the film, and the past he's trying to outrun.

"He would have grown up with a lot of guilt, a lot of murder, a lot of secrecy, and I think he's just come to a point where his little girl, who's about to be introduced to this world, he's willing to fight everybody in the world," Reedus tells GamesRadar+, adding that Daniel has a lot in common with Eve – and John Wick.

"He doesn't want this for his daughter, so he's going to do everything he can to make sure that he can get her out of there. It sort of mirrors Ana's character, in a way, because she's fighting everyone, which is the same as Keanu in the John Wicks. It's that important to her to get the revenge, and it's that important to Daniel to save his little girl. So I think that's where those two characters come together."

Although Ballerina sheds a bit of light on Daniel's backstory, there are still a lot of questions left unanswered by the time the credits roll. Does Reedus think there's scope for Daniel to return to the franchise?

"I would love to see that happen. I'd love to see how he got where he got, and what brought him to that boiling point," he says. "I mean, being in a John Wick movie is kind of a bucket list for an actor. It's just too cool. So hopefully, yeah, I would love that."

Ballerina arrives in theaters on June 6. For more, check out our guide to the rest of this year's biggest movie release dates.