John Cena says scrapped-then-saved Coyote vs. Acme is a "bunch of fun" and that it was "tough" when Warner Bros. pulled the plug: "I'm glad it's out of the dusty box"

John Cena says he's stoked that the previously shelved Coyote vs. Acme will see the light of day after all – and so are we.

“[It's] rewarding, certainly for everybody a part of the project. Anytime you put your heart and soul into something and it gets shelved, it is tough," Cena told Collider. "Again, it ain’t my sandbox, so I completely understand those decisions, but the fact that companies could talk together and the movie could get shown."

Starring Cena and Will Forte, Coyote vs. Acme is a live-action/computer-animated comedy that sees classic Looney Tunes character Wile E. Coyote team up with his lawyer (Forte) to win a court case against the Acme corporation's CEO (Cena). The movie is directed by Dave Green with a screenplay penned by Samy Burch (May December) from a story by Burch, Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight), and James Gunn. Lana Condor and Eric Bauza also star.

The completed, $72 million film, was shelved by Warner Bros. for a $30 million tax write-off, Warner Bros. previously barring Coyote vs. Acme from being shopped to other studios. Earlier this year, it was reported that Ketchup Entertainment had reached a deal with Warner Bros. to obtain distribution rights – with a theatrical release on the horizon (and I, a diehard Looney Tunes fan, will be first in line for tickets.

Continued Cena: "We do what we do to try to entertain, and I know the audiences that were able to see Coyote vs. Acme were entertained. So hopefully that audience grows larger... I just saw it for the first time very recently. It’s a bunch of fun and man, I’m glad it’s out of the dusty box."

