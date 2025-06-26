John Cena says scrapped-then-saved Coyote vs. Acme is a "bunch of fun" and that it was "tough" when Warner Bros. pulled the plug: "I'm glad it's out of the dusty box"
Coyote vs. Acme is coming soon
John Cena says he's stoked that the previously shelved Coyote vs. Acme will see the light of day after all – and so are we.
“[It's] rewarding, certainly for everybody a part of the project. Anytime you put your heart and soul into something and it gets shelved, it is tough," Cena told Collider. "Again, it ain’t my sandbox, so I completely understand those decisions, but the fact that companies could talk together and the movie could get shown."
Starring Cena and Will Forte, Coyote vs. Acme is a live-action/computer-animated comedy that sees classic Looney Tunes character Wile E. Coyote team up with his lawyer (Forte) to win a court case against the Acme corporation's CEO (Cena). The movie is directed by Dave Green with a screenplay penned by Samy Burch (May December) from a story by Burch, Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight), and James Gunn. Lana Condor and Eric Bauza also star.
The completed, $72 million film, was shelved by Warner Bros. for a $30 million tax write-off, Warner Bros. previously barring Coyote vs. Acme from being shopped to other studios. Earlier this year, it was reported that Ketchup Entertainment had reached a deal with Warner Bros. to obtain distribution rights – with a theatrical release on the horizon (and I, a diehard Looney Tunes fan, will be first in line for tickets.
Continued Cena: "We do what we do to try to entertain, and I know the audiences that were able to see Coyote vs. Acme were entertained. So hopefully that audience grows larger... I just saw it for the first time very recently. It’s a bunch of fun and man, I’m glad it’s out of the dusty box."
Coyote vs. Acme does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond.
