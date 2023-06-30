Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, AKA Barbie's director and leading actor, have joined Tom Cruise in his summer of 'Barbenheimer' by conducting their own big-screen movie marathon.

"This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters. Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history," Cruise tweeted on Wednesday (June 28), alongside three photos of him and director Christopher McQuarrie holding cinema tickets. "I love a double feature, and it doesn't get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie."

In a similar tweet to Cruise's, the official Barbie movie Twitter account posted three photos of Gerwig and Robbie clutching cinema rockets and posing in front of the posters for Oppenheimer, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in theater foyer. "Mission: Accepted!" reads the caption.

Mission: Accepted! pic.twitter.com/DJ2gm5e4XUJune 30, 2023 See more

Social media users have been jokingly (and seriously) planning their Barbie and Oppenheimer double features – although the question on many's lips is which movie goes first? (We're team Oppenheimer first, Barbie second, if you were wondering.) Add the latest Mission: Impossible and Indiana Jones movies into the mix, and you've got a bumper summer of blockbusters.

Barbie and Oppenheimer both hit the big screen on July 21, while Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One arrives on July 10 and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is out now. If that wasn't enough, you can fill out your watchlist with our picks of the other most exciting upcoming movies on the way in 2023 and beyond.

And, if you've already Indy 5, take a look at our coverage below: