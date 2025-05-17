Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are prepping to go down to the depths in a sci-fi horror

The world hasn't even fully witnessed Tom Cruise's final dance with death as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, and already, the screen legend is prepping for his next big project, which will have audiences holding their breath yet again. According to Deadline, Cruise is eyeing the underwater horror film Deeper, which might be the next item on his to-do list, and he is bringing the soon-to-be Ballerina, Ana de Armas, along for the ride. Initially a spec script from Max Landis, the story sees an astronaut encounter something not of this world while diving into an unexplored trench. Needless to say, things get murky and very scary down in the depths.

It's understandable why Cruise is drawn to the story. He has taken iconic underwater dips for the Mission: Impossible franchise, including the series' final chapter. It's also been confirmed that he and de Armas have already undergone training for the film, which is expected to have a $200 million budget.

As always, Cruise's regular creative partner, Christopher McQuarrie, is on board the picture, this time rewriting the script instead of taking a seat in the director's chair. That duty will instead fall to Doug Liman, who last worked with Cruise in 2014 for the now beloved sci-fi action film, Edge of Tomorrow.

The three are also collaborating on their untitled sci-fi project, which will see Cruise go into outer space. Both NASA and SpaceX are aiding them in the project. According to Deadline, Cruise hopes to head to the seas before he ventures to the stars in the film we can't believe is still happening. Before we go Deeper, though, we can see Cruise flying high in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, which is finally arriving in theaters on May 23, 2025, and Ana de Armas is going to be shooting up the joint in Ballerina, which arrives in theaters on June 6, 2025. Speaking of Ethan Hunt, though, here's our list of Mission: Impossible movies ranked from worst to best.