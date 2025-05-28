Our favorite horror doll M3GAN has the most hilarious response to The Conjuring’s Annabelle going missing

Blumhouse’s horror icon M3GAN has once again proven she is the genre’s top doll as she addresses the real Annabelle doll going missing.

"Get ur ass back inside bitch," said M3GAN on Twitter in response to a parody post by DropPop stating that Annabelle had been spotted chasing people in downtown Atlanta.

Although the AI doll decided to reply to a satirical post, the real Annabelle doll did actually go missing for a time earlier this year.

Said to be demonically possessed, the Raggedy Ann doll known as Annabelle was rumored to have escaped her box whilst the New England Society for Psychic Research took her around New Orleans on the Devils on the Run Tour. The rumors started to swirl after visitors claimed they hadn't seen the doll during the tour.

The doll is usually held exclusively at the Warrens’ Occult Museum, founded by paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. The Warrens first came into contact with the Annabelle doll after a student contacted them in 1970, stating that the doll was possessed by a deceased girl. Then, when the first Conjuring movie landed in 2013, based on the Warrens' paranormal investigations, a version of the doll was brought to the screen.

However, NESPR has since cleared up the rumor, with lead investigator Dan Rivera taking to the Annabelle world Tour TikTok, stating that the doll is now back at the Warrens' Occult Museum.

M3GAN and The Conjuring universe’s Annabelle’s rivalry has been going on for quite some time. Annabelle is quite the opponent for M3GAN, with the red-haired doll starring in multiple Conjuring movies as well as her own spin-offs, Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, and Annabelle Comes Home.

However, M3GAN has an even bigger threat to face in upcoming sequel M3GAN 2.0 as she goes against a military-grade weapon known as Amelia in order to protect Gemma and Cady. Directed by Gerard Johnstone, M3GAN 2.0 stars Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Jenna Davis, and Ivanna Sakhno.

M3GAN 2.0 hits theaters on June 27. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or our guide to all the upcoming horror movies heading our way.