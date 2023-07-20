Greta Gerwig says she is "terrified" of her Narnia movies

Barbie director Greta Gerwig is set to take us on another magical trip to a different world soon – though, this time, instead of leading us into the pastel pink delights of Barbie Land, she'll be transporting us through the wardrobe to the snowy lands of Narnia.

The director is set to direct at least two Netflix movies based on C.S. Lewis' The Chronicles of Narnia, and, when Inside Total Film podcast sat down to talk all things Barbie with Gerwig, we asked if her take on Narnia would be as wondrous as her spin on the famous doll.

"I don't know," Gerwig says. "I haven't even really started wrapping my arms around it. But I'm properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start. I think when I'm scared, it's always a good sign. Maybe when I stop being scared, it'll be like, 'Okay. Maybe I shouldn't do that one.' No, I'm terrified of it. It's extraordinary. And so we'll see, I don't know."

Gerwig added that she doesn't plan on stopping with Narnia, either. "I hope to make all different kinds of movies in the course of the time I get to make movies, which – it's a long time, but it's also limited," she says. "I want to do big things and small things and everywhere in between, and having another big canvas is exciting and also daunting."

Barbie hits theaters this July 21. For the rest of our interview with Gerwig, check out the latest episode of Inside Total Film, available on:

You can also see our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates through the link for everything else the year has in store.