Greta Gerwig is going to direct two Narnia movies for Netflix

Fresh off Barbie, it looks like Greta Gerwig has lined up her next projects. The Lady Bird director has been tapped to write and direct two movies based on C. S. Lewis’s 'The Chronicles of Narnia' for Netflix.

After rumors about her involvement made the rounds in late 2022, it seems Gerwig has confirmed the news in a recent profile piece for The New Yorker. "There would be other adaptations in her future – she has a deal with Netflix to write and direct at least two films based on C. S. Lewis’s 'The Chronicles of Narnia' – but she wasn’t likely to make another movie about a toy," read the piece.

Gerwig continued, adding of another toy adaptation: "It would have to be something that has some strange hook in me, that feels like it goes to the marrow." Clearly, Narnia has done just that for the director…

Netflix acquired the rights to the book series back in 2018, making a multi-year deal for movies and a TV series. This came after Disney had adapted three of the book series into films starring James McAvoy, Liam Neeson, Tilda Swinton, and Will Poulter from 2005 until 2010.

While Narnia is not the most natural next move we’d expect from the Academy Award-nominated director, Gerwig has some serious pedigree with book adaptations thanks to her wonderful Little Women. And with a filmography as faultless as hers, we’re sold on just about anything Gerwig wants to helm next.

Gerwig’s next movie is Barbie, which hits theaters on July 21, 2023. For more on the upcoming movie, check out our Barbie trailer breakdown, our round-up of the best Barbenheimer memes, and the request Margot Robbie had for her director.