Beetlejuice actor says she's definitely not in the Tim Burton sequel, as she offers up theory as to why

Well, it's official: Geena Davis is not in Tim Burton's eagerly anticipated Beetlejuice 2. The actor, who played Barbara Maitland in the 1988 movie, confirmed the news, which is likely to disappoint longtime fans, at CinemaCon 2024.

"I'm not in the remake," Davis told Entertainment Tonight candidly. "Oh, you were expecting that I would be? Yeah, no, you know what? Because my theory is that ghosts don't age... Not that I have." With that, we can assume that Alec Baldwin, who portrayed Barbara's similarly deceased husband Adam in the original, won't be showing up either.

While this is the first time Davis has categorically stated that she's not in the new flick, she's shared comments like the above previously. Before filming on Beetlejuice 2, which is actually titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, began, she asked PEOPLE: "I have a feeling ghosts don't age. How would they explain that they're older?"

Some fans took to social media to express their sadness over Davis's lack of involvement in the follow-up, with one Twitter user writing: "They can use CGI for people that have passed away. I don't understand why we can't just do the same thing with their younger clips. So disappointing."

"Now I have no interest in seeing the film," wrote another, though a third saw it from a more level-headed perspective: "Her character is dead & she aged, it would cost quite a bit to de-age her. Michael Keaton is under a lot of make up so that works out."

Directed by Burton, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sees Winona Ryder's Lydia Deetz return to her former home after her father Charles passes away. There, along with her daughter Astrid (Wednesday's Jenna Ortega), she summons the titular bio-exorcist (Michael Keaton) for... well... reasons we're yet to find out. Catherine O'Hara and Justin Theroux round out the supporting cast.

It'll release in cinemas on September 6. In the meantime, check out our breakdown of the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way.