Margot Robbie has revealed her one demand to Barbie director Greta Gerwig – and it’ll make everyone who grew up playing with Barbies just a little bit jealous.

"The first thing I said to Greta when we first sat down and talked about the movie – I was like, ‘I’ll follow your vision. Whatever you want this Barbie movie to be, let’s do that. Except I have just one favor…’" Robbie said during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Her own mega-trailer? First dibs at catering? The truth is much, much sillier – and we wouldn’t expect anything else from the lead Barbie actor.

"Please, please, please can we have a Dreamhouse where she has a slide that goes down from her bedroom to her pool?" Robbie said. "Because that is my goal in life."

Real Barbie-heads will know that the first Dreamhouse was launched in 1962. The doll’s house has evolved through the decades, bringing in extra storeys, elevators and, yes, slides and swimming pools.

It’s little wonder, then, that the Barbie movie reportedly caused a worldwide shortage of pink paint.

