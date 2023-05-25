The main trailer for Greta Gerwig's Barbie has finally arrived, and it promises an hilarious pink-filled world.

Beginning with Barbie and Ken making some plans for the evening (a giant blowout party, planned choreography, and a bespoke song, naturally). However, Robbie's Barbie starts noticing some things going wrong in her previously perfect world, including cold water, burnt toast, and – worst of all – flat feet.

After visiting weird Barbie (Kate McKinnon), these inconsistencies see her end up traveling to the "real world" for some answers. And she's joined by Ryan Gosling's Ken as well, making for some fantastic fish-out-of-water moments. The pair get themselves in a lot of trouble, including with the law it looks like, much to the annoyance of Will Ferrell's character too, who is now clearly the bad guy.

If that wasn't enough, the trailer even ends with Aqua's Barbie Girl, which is sure to delight fans who were worried the earworm was being neglected.

We've had a lot of Barbie-related news in the lead-up to the release of the trailer, thanks to a huge cover story from Vogue. Some of the tidbits we learned from that interview include how the movie will open and that Robbie gave her co-star Gosling a Barbie-themed present every day on set.

There's not too long to wait now for the hugely anticipated movie as it hits cinemas on July 21, 2023. For more upcoming movies, check out our breakdown of all of the 2023 movie release dates.