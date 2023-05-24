Margot Robbie left Ryan Gosling a present every single day on the set of Barbie.

"She left a pink present with a pink bow, from Barbie to Ken, every day while we were filming," Gosling told Vogue. "They were all beach-related. Like puka shells. I felt like she was trying to help Ken understand, through these gifts that she was giving."

The upcoming fantasy comedy is directed by Gerwig from a script by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Per the official logline, "After being expelled from Barbieland for being a less-than-perfect doll, Barbie (Robbie) sets off to the real world to find true happiness with a little help from Ken (Ryan Gosling)." Although Ken's usefulness remains to be seen.

"Ken's got no money, he's got no job, he's got no car, he's got no house," Gosling said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. He’s going through some stuff." After all, the tagline for the movie is, "She's Barbie; he's just Ken."

Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Scott Evans, and Ncuti Gatwa all play different variations of Ken, with Michael Cera as Allan – a discontinued male doll introduced in 1964 as a "companion" for Ken. Allan would later be rereleased alongside fellow discontinued doll Midge (played by Emerald Fennell), who was the subject of much controversy as the first (and only) pregnant Barbie that came with a detachable baby.

Barbie is set to hit theaters on July 21, 2023. You can watch the trailer through the link. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond, or, skip straight to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.