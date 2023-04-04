Barbie and Ken (and Ken's rollerblades) are on a mission in new Barbie trailer

The first trailer for Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie is here – and it's everything we hoped it would be.

After an iconic teaser that spoofed Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey released last year, this is the first full-length trailer for the film, which stars Margot Robbie as the titular doll. Except there's more than one Barbie in this movie – quite a few, actually, and we're introduced to some of them (played by Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, and Issa Rae). There's also a posse of Kens to contend with too, played by Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, and Kingsley Ben-Adir).

According to the movie's official synopsis, "To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken." As for what sparks this existential crisis, it's not quite clear yet, but it does seem like Barbie (the Robbie version) is making an exit from Barbie Land towards the Real World with Gosling's Ken (Gosling) in tow – and Ken's rollerblades (he "literally goes nowhere without them").

Recently released posters give us a look at other members of the stacked ensemble cast, including Michael Cera, Dua Lipa, Nicola Coughlan, Kate McKinnon, Hari Nef, Ritu Arya, Ncuti Gatwa, America Ferrera, Helen Mirren, and Will Ferrell. Directed and co-written by Lady Bird and Little Women helmer Gerwig (who penned the script with frequent collaborator Noah Baumbach) and with that cast on board, we certainly have high hopes for this movie.

Barbie arrives on the big screen on July 21. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of the year's most exciting movie release dates.