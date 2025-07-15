"People think I'm being ironic when I say that": Superman director James Gunn thinks Paddington 2 is "one of the greatest movies ever made"

James Gunn has revealed that Paddington 2 is one of his favorite movies – and no, he's not being ironic.

"[Paddington in Peru], I haven't seen, but Paddington 2 is a classic film," Gunn said during an appearance on Konbini's Video Club series. "It's one of the greatest movies ever made. People think I'm being ironic when I say that. I am not. I am absolutely telling the truth."

Released in 2017, Paddington 2 sees Ben Whishaw return to voice the titular kind and polite bear. His new life in London is disrupted, however, after he's framed for a burglary he didn't commit, and his adoptive family must find the real thief in order to prove his innocence. The cast also includes Sally Hawkins, Hugh Grant, Hugh Bonneville, Jim Broadbent, and Julie Walters. Another sequel, Paddington in Peru, was released last year.

Gunn's not alone in his opinion: Paddington 2 is a big hit with critics. At one point, it was the only movie on Rotten Tomatoes with a perfect 100% score (ousting Orson Welles' 1941 classic Citizen Kane from the site's highest-rated top spot), but now it sits at a still pretty impressive score of 99%.

As for Gunn, his latest big-screen release is Superman, starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan as Clark Kent and Lois Lane opposite Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor.

