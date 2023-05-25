Wait, Ryan Gosling is on the Barbie soundtrack?

Barbie’s track list is here and it features some seriously impressive talent.

The Greta Gerwig-helmed movie is really trying to become the blockbuster of the summer (watch out Oppenheimer) with a soundtrack featuring everyone from Dua Lipa to Nicki Minaj. And that’s not all either, Ken star Ryan Gosling is also listed on the track list, which has been exclusively revealed by Rolling Stone.

Barbie: The Album features Ava Max, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, Fifty Fifty, Gayle, HAIM, Ice Spice, Kali, Karol G, Khalid, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress, Gosling, Tame Impala, and The Kid Laroi. It releases on the same day as the movie and isn’t even complete yet. According to the publication, more artists will be teased on the Mark Ronson-produced album as the release date gets closer.

A post shared by Rolling Stone (@rollingstone) A photo posted by on

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Gosling has flexed his singing skills after his impressive performance in Damien Chazelle’s La La Land back in 2016. And given that Gosling has already come up with some of the best responses on the press tour so far, we have a feeling his song is going to be equally hilarious.

A personal highlight of Gosling's interviews so far is this sound-bite from CinemaCon, where he told the crowd: "I have to be honest, I had up until this point, I only knew Ken from afar. I didn’t know Ken from within. If I’m being really honest, I doubted my Ken-ergy. I didn’t see it. Margot and Greta, I feel like they conjured this out of me somewhere."

We cannot wait to see how that Ken-ergy manifests in song form when the movie releases on July 21, 2023. For more upcoming movies, check out our round-up of all of the 2023 movie release dates.