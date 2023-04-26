Ryan Gosling describes finding his "Ken-ergy" for the Barbie movie

With three months still to go until Barbie arrives on our screens, Ryan Gosling is still continuing to shine on the movie's press tour. While attending this year's CinemaCon in a hot pink jacket and T-shirt emblazoned with director Greta Gerwig's name in the Barbie font, Gosling opened up further about playing Ken – and discovering his "Ken-ergy."

"I have to be honest, up until this point, I only knew Ken from afar. I didn’t know Ken from within," the actor explained (via The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab)). "If I’m being really honest, I doubted my Ken-ergy. I didn’t see it. Margot [Robbie] and Greta [Gerwig], I feel like they conjured this out of me somewhere."

Gosling also reflected on the fact that he was just living his life until "one day, I was bleaching my hair and shaving my legs and wearing bespoke neon outfits and rollerblading down Venice Beach. It came on like a fever, like a scarlet fever. Why is there fake tanner on my sheets? Why am I wearing jackets without shirts? What just happened?"

CinemaCon also saw the preview of new Barbie footage. In the clip, Barbie (Robbie) reportedly starts to notice strange occurrences in her ordinarily perfect, technicolor life (think cold showers and burnt waffles), so she pays a visit to Weird Barbie (Kate McKinnon). Weird Barbie gives her a choice: continue her Barbie life, or try her hand at a real life. Barbie, it seems, chooses the latter.

Alongside Robbie, Gosling, and McKinnon, the movie's stacked ensemble cast Michael Cera, Dua Lipa, Nicola Coughlan, Hari Nef, Ritu Arya, Ncuti Gatwa, America Ferrera, Helen Mirren, and Will Ferrell. It was directed and co-written by Lady Bird and Little Women helmer Gerwig, who penned the script with her frequent collaborator Noah Baumbach.

Barbie arrives on the big screen on July 21. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of the year's most highly anticipated movie release dates.