Marvel's answer to Overwatch has its 39-character roster datamined, including Spider-Man, Squirrel Girl, and a beloved Avengers character

Marvel Rivals, the upcoming Marvel shooter twist on Overwatch and The Finals, has seen its roster of characters seemingly leak online.

Earlier today, Miller Ross, who has a track record of providing accurate information for superhero games like Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, claimed to have datamined character information from Marvel Rivals' alpha build. You can see the extensive list of characters for yourself, which totals 39 heroes for the new shooter.

Here's a complete list of playable characters currently indexed in the Closed Alpha Test build, with their corresponding number:1011 Hulk1014 Punisher1015 Storm1016 Loki1017 Human Torch1018 Doctor Strange1020 Mantis1021 Hawkeye1022 Captain America1023 Rocket Raccoon…May 8, 2024

If accurate, the supposedly datamined information has leaked a huge roster for Marvel Rivals. The shooter has predictably recruited some of Marvel's more recognizable heroes, such as Iron Man and Spider-Man, just as you'd expect it to - this is a new shooter attempting to appeal to as vast a fanbase as possible, after all, drawing on over 70 years of Marvel characters.

Thankfully, there's also some surprising characters supposedly making the cut. Jeff the Land Shark comes as a pleasant treat for Marvel Rivals. First created by Kelly Thompson relatively recently in 2018, he's a bit of a comic character that gets into all sorts of chaotic situations, such as working out how to live with his injured tail and interact with others since he obviously can't speak.

The alpha test for Marvel Rivals is set to debut this month in May, so we don't have long to wait until the joint project between Marvel and NetEase unveils its full roster. Personally, I'm really looking forward to finding out how a character like Jeff the Land Shark operates in a shooter.

Check out our new games 2024 guide for a look ahead at all the other new titles on the near horizon.