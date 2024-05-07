Doctor Who release schedule: when is episode 1 on Disney Plus and BBC?

Doctor Who is back, but it's undergone a major shake-up. The headline, obviously, is Ncuti Gatwa is now the new Doctor. On top of that, the iconic BBC series has found a new home on Disney Plus, as well as launching at different times in the UK.

Fittingly for a show that frequently darts about across time and space, that news might be giving you a temporal-based headache. To help alleviate it and to get you ready for what it (confusingly) being titled Doctor Who season 1, we've got all the confirmed news about the episode 1 release date, plus the streaming time on Disney Plus in the US and worldwide, and on BBC iPlayer in the UK. There's even a double-bill to kick things off, which is exciting, as episode 2 lands right after.

Beyond that, there's a look at the full Doctor Who release schedule for this year, as well as the complete episode count.

For more, be sure to dive into our Doctor Who episodes 1 and 2 review, as well as the new TV shows coming your way very soon.

(Image credit: BBC)

This season's Doctor Who episode 1 will debut on May 10 at 4:00 PM Pacific/7:00 Eastern on Disney Plus in the US and worldwide.

The premiere episode will also be available on BBC iPlayer at midnight on May 11 in the UK. It will also air on BBC One at 6:20 PM BST on May 11 and will be followed by the second episode as part of a double bill.

Doctor Who release schedule: when are new episodes out?

(Image credit: BBC)

New episodes of Doctor Who will release every Friday in the US and on Saturdays at midnight in the UK. Don't worry, traditional TV fans: Doctor Who will continue to air in its usual Saturday night slot on BBC One.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The full Doctor Who release schedule is as follows:

Doctor Who episode 1 ('Space Babies') - May 10 (US)/May 11 (UK)

Doctor Who episode 2 ('The Devil's Chord') - May 10 (US)/May 11 (UK)

Doctor Who episode 3 ('Boom') - May 17 (US)/May 18 (UK)

Doctor Who episode 4 ('73 Yards') - May 24 (US)/May 25 (UK)

Doctor Who episode 5 ('Dot and Bubble') - May 31(US)/June 1 (UK)

Doctor Who episode 6 ('Rogue') - June 7 (US)/June 8 (UK)

Doctor Who episode 7 ('The Legend of Ruby Sunday') - June 14 (US)/June 15 (UK)

Doctor Who episode 8 ('Empire of Death') - June 21 (US)/June 22 (UK)

Doctor Who episode count: how many episodes are in season 1?

(Image credit: BBC)

There are eight episodes in Ncuti Gatwa's debut season of Doctor Who. A festive special is also expected to air in Christmas 2024.

Where can I watch Doctor Who?

(Image credit: BBC)

Doctor Who can be watched on Disney Plus in the US and other worldwide regions, then on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the UK.

Be sure to check out the best Disney Plus shows, best Disney Plus movies, and best Disney movies you could be watching right now.