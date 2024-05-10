Doctor Who stars Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson reveal their all-time favorite villains – and one is a "misunderstood" fan-favorite

Over the course of the past six decades, beloved sci-fi series Doctor Who has brought us many incredible villains from the legendary Daleks to the mischievous Adipose (a personal favorite of ours).

But the question is, what are the current cast's all-time favorite Doctor Who villains? We asked the Fifteenth Doctor himself Ncuti Gatwa and co-star Millie Gibson (who portrays companion Ruby Sunday) just that during a recent interview, which of course is a tough question to answer given that the list of brilliant baddies is seemingly endless.

However, Gibson's answer was pretty immediate, as she picked an iconic creation from writer Steven Moffat from the episode Blink, telling GamesRadar+: "Weeping angels! I'm still scared. Every time I see a statue now I'm like holy... don't blink. It's so crazy how Doctor Who villains bleed into your waking life, that's what is so clever about that villain."

Gatwa meanwhile considers his response, before choosing a fan-favorite from David Tennant's era – a baddie the actor believes is seriously "misunderstood". As he explains: "Hmmmm. I did like Cassandra. She's so vain. She was misunderstood and actually her origin story is really sad. I felt so bad for her I was like, 'I get it babe, I get it'."

Appearing in an episode titled 'The End of the World', Lady Cassandra O'Brien.Δ17 was a former human from the far future, who through countless plastic surgery operations is now nothing more than a piece of skin stretched out over a frame (coming complete with eyes, a mouth, and a brain in a jar below). You also may remember Lady Cassandra thanks to her legendary catchphrase – "moisturize me!"

Laughing Gibson agrees with Gatwa that actor Zoë Wanamaker's villain is misunderstood, before adding that she thinks they could do their own fun spin on one of the episode's best scenes: "I get you! You know the scene where David [Tennant] and Billie [Piper] are switching between Cassandra, and they are both being her voice because they go inside her… I feel like we could have done such a funny take on that." We'd love to see that!

Reflecting on the recent 60th anniversary specials and the upcoming season, Gatwa also revealed which nemeses are his favorites from those episodes. As the actor concluded, he's more drawn to the "supernatural" ones which includes Jinkx Monsson's mysterious scoundrel Maestro: "From our season, I think the Toymaker and Maestro. I really like that pantheon that Russell [T Davies, showrunner] is creating. Neil Patrick Harris [who played the Toymaker in The Giggle] was incredible. There's something about the more supernatural villains that I get drawn to."

Doctor Who season 1 will premiere simultaneously on BBC iPlayer on May 11 in the UK and Disney Plus internationally on May 10 with a double bill. New episodes will then air weekly – stay up to date with exactly when with our Doctor Who release schedule.

