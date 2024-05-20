Two years after it was announced, MCU's Nova series gets a positive update

Back in 2022, a Nova MCU series was reported to be in the works – and since then, updates have been non-existent, besides a Hollywood Reporter report saying in 2023 that the show was now on a "slower path".

But, Marvel streaming boss Brad Winderbaum has finally given a positive update on the show.

"It's new territory for us, developing more shows than we produce," he told Screen Rant. "Nova certainly is exciting to us, we've got some great ideas simmering. I think there's a lot of potential there. I love Nova, also, from the comics, especially the Richard Rider era... we'll see what happens. Like you said, there's only so many release slots in the schedule, but we want to make sure everything we make is as good as it could possibly be. But I will say that is a particular project we are excited about and excited about developing."

Winderbaum has also recently given an update on X-Men '97 season 2. "It's still an animatic phase. Animation takes so long to make as I'm sure you know. There was a great bit about this in Invincible season 2," he revealed. "They just nailed it so hard, it is the greatest. And it takes a long time. Because the studio wants to see how successful the first season is before they greenlight the second season there's a lag. We were lucky enough to get the greenlight before we aired so there's maybe less of a lag. People are just going to have to be patient with us."

