X-Men '97 season 2 gets a major update, but Marvel streaming boss is asking people to be patient

X-Men '97 has just wrapped up on Disney Plus, but another season is in the works – though it might take a little while.

"It's still an animatic phase. Animation takes so long to make as I'm sure you know. There was a great bit about this in Invincible season 2," Marvel streaming boss Brad Winderbaum explained to ComicBook.com. "They just nailed it so hard, it is the greatest. And it takes a long time. Because the studio wants to see how successful the first season is before they greenlight the second season there's a lag. We were lucky enough to get the greenlight before we aired so there's maybe less of a lag. People are just going to have to be patient with us."

That means X-Men '97 season 2 is still fairly early in the production process, but it is good news that the ball is already rolling. Hopefully, it won't be too long before we see the animated X-Men back on our screens.

Next up for Marvel is Deadpool 3, which arrives this summer and sees Hugh Jackman's Wolverine team up with Ryan Reynolds's Merc with a Mouth. This year also brings with it WandaVision spin-off Agatha All Along, which cycled through multiple titles before settling on its current name. That series will see the return of Kathryn Hahn as the titular witch Agatha, with the rest of the cast including Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, and Patti LuPone.

