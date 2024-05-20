Death Stranding 2's filming and recording is complete, but now it's entering an "adjustment phase" that'll last for over a year

Death Stranding 2's filming and recording is now complete, but the sequel is now in an "adjustment phase" that will take about a year to complete.

As reported by Famitsu (and translated by Automaton Media), Hideo Kojima recently appeared on a radio broadcast, where he addressed Death Stranding 2's ongoing development. The game director revealed that Kojima Productions has finished filming and recording with Death Stranding 2's cast, although it's unclear if this is the English or Japanese cast.

What's more, Death Stranding 2 is now in an "adjustment phase," according to Kojima, which will now take roughly a year to complete. This will most likely be a phase during which gameplay and visual elements are tweaked and finessed, and the quality assurance team delve into the new game to iron out bugs and other glitches.

Elsewhere, Kojima also spoke about Death Stranding 2's most recent trailer, which you can see just below. According to the director, this trailer was meant to show the aesthetics, themes, and gameplay elements of the sequel, while conveying which elements had been carried over from the original Death Stranding, and how different characters are connected to one another.

Considering we saw brand new vehicles like the massive bridge unit, which admittedly looked pretty similar to the Metal Gears of old, the Death Stranding 2 trailer did a pretty good job of putting the focus on new elements. We also met new characters like George Miller's lookalike and Elle Fanning's newcomer, as well as Troy Baker's redesigned Higgs.

Earlier this year in February, Norman Reedus said Death Stranding 2 feels more violent than its predecessor, and director Fatih Akin, who like Miller lends his likeness to the new game, compared Death Stranding 2 to The Godfather Part 2 for how it builds on what came before.

