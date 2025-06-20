Hideo Kojima throws a watch party for Death Stranding 2's launch trailer, which sounds increasingly like a short film as it features "180 shots"

Hideo Kojima has finished the final trailer for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, and he's thrown a watch party for the Kojima Productions staff.

Death Stranding 2 is just under a week away from releasing, and despite a massive 10-minute long trailer which released earlier this year and showed us a ton of the game's story and action moments (and the guy who looks like Solid Snake ), we've got one last trailer coming out for the game. Kojima claimed that this trailer will be shorter than the last, and won't feature story details within it, but at the same time claimed that it will make people go, "What?!"

Kojima now says on Twitter that he has completed work on the trailer, which is set to arrive when Death Stranding 2 launches on June 26. Although considering it's one of those games that has a "pay more to play early" version launching on June 24, some players will have been exploring Death Stranding 2 for days by the time its launch trailer releases.

Final Trailer is done. Screening party with everyone. 180 shots this time. Will be released on launch day, the 26th 🙏👍🫶😍🙇🏻 pic.twitter.com/YuhHyjPvLHJune 20, 2025

In celebration of the trailer being finished, Kojima Productions hosted a watch party for it. This new trailer is set to also be pretty big, as Kojima touts that it has "180 shots this time," meaning we should be seeing a lot of the game next week. Unless he meant that there were 180 shots at the Kojima Productions watch party, in which case there will be a lot of developers with sore heads in the morning.



Even if he's just finished a new game, we already know about two more upcoming Hideo Kojima games still to come: OD, an upcoming horror game and Physint, a spiritual successor to Metal Gear.