Hideo Kojima says the final Death Stranding 2 trailer will be shorter and won't have story details, which is fine as I'm not sure I'd understand them anyway

Hideo Kojima is already busy with Death Stranding 2: On the Beach on the way, and two more upcoming Hideo Kojima games still to come: OD, an upcoming horror game and Physint, a new "action-espionage" game. But even with all that on his plate and enough ideas to leave some behind after he dies, he's still taking charge on editing the trailers for the upcoming sequel.

Posting on Twitter last week, Kojima said "I’ve got a lot of business trips this month and next, so I won’t have much time to work on the trailer. That’s why I’m getting a head start on editing the final trailer." Now the Metal Gear creator has given a bit more detail about what we can expect and when.

Speaking on his radio show Koji 10, Kojima said (translated by Genki_JPN on Twitter) the final trailer for Death Stranding 2 should be released a week or two before the game launches on June 26, 2025.

Without revealing any specifics, Kojima said the next trailer will be shorter (not hard, considering the last one was 10 mins long). And while he did say the trailer will have a lot of new information, he also clarified it won't show off the story, so we probably won't find out what the deal is with that Solid Snake lookalike.

This does track with previous Kojima projects, as the launch trailer for Metal Gear Solid 5 was a bit less elaborate than the ones seen at the E3 showcases of prior years. So if that's anything to go by, we can expect a trailer built around vibes instead of the sheer density of previous ones.

