With a new "action espionage game" to follow Death Stranding 2, Hideo Kojima is going back to his roots: "I am confident that this title will be the culmination of my work"

PlayStation and Hideo Kojima have announced a new IP that's being described as a "next generation action espionage game." Oh, and it's also a movie, because of course it is.

During Wednesday's PlayStation State of Play, we didn't actually get to see any footage - cinematic or otherwise - of the new game/movie hybrid, but Kojima said production will begin "in earnest" following the release of Death Stranding 2. The famed director also said he's "confident that this title will be the culmination of my work."

"We plan to bring together cutting edge technology and talent from around the world to create it," Kojima said. "It is an interactive game, but it is also a move at the same time in terms of look, story, theme, cast, acting, fashion, and sound. With this game, we hope to transcend the barriers between film and video games."

Again, neither PlayStation nor Kojima himself are being particularly generous when it comes to information about this new project, which is why we've inserted a generic image of Kojima at the top of this article. That said, we do know it's working title is... Physint, which is, uh, a title alright.

I'm of a similar mind to GR's Austin Wood in that Death Stranding already features an ungodly amount of cinematics for a video game, which naturally makes you wonder what the ratio of gameplay to cutscenes will look like in a project specifically categorized as a film/video game hybrid.

