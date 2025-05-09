Death Standing 2: On the Beach has gone gold, so Hideo Kojima can finally work on the several other projects he's announced

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, the post-apocalyptic cross-country delivery sim sequel, has gone gold.

Director Hideo Kojima announces as much over on social media, alongside a few adorable pictures of the team, writing that the "journey begins soon" and you only have "just a little longer until June 26," AKA the game's full release date.

DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH has gone gold 📀The journey begins soon — just a little longer until June 26 👍Pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition for Early Access from June 24!https://t.co/xjZu6R2g9b#DeathStranding2 #PS5 pic.twitter.com/q5Xju2O7I3May 9, 2025

For everyone out of the loop, going gold used to mean that an in-development game was complete and ready to be burned onto discs for physical distribution. The term has stuck around even when some games forego a physical release or when the teams are still working on a day one patch until the last second because, I guess, it sounds pretty cool.

Regardless, Kojima Productions seems to have finished the version of Death Stranding 2 that'll be embedded onto your physical discs.

That seemingly frees Hideo Kojima up to work on the several other projects that he announced while still actively directing his open-world follow-up. There's OD, the mysterious Xbox-backed horror game that's being made in collaboration with Jordan Peele and other "talented storytellers" yet to be announced. Then, he's going back to his action espionage roots with Physint. And he'll also, at least partially, be involved in A24's Death Stranding film adaptation helmed by A Quiet Place: Day One director Michael Sarnoski, who's done his gameplay research.

Death Stranding 2 comes to PS5 on June 26, but if the first game's PC and Xbox ports were any indication, the sequel should be making the jump to other platforms in the years to come.

For now, check out the other new games of 2025 and beyond to see what's next.