Death Stranding 2 actor compares it to The Godfather Part 2 for how it builds on what came before

Director Fatih Akin has compared Death Stranding 2 to The Godfather Part 2.

Hideo Kojima's returning 'HideoTube' series features cameos from several Death Stranding 2 actors, including movie director Fatih Akin (who plays that very odd new ventriloquist dummy). The director briefly spoke about the new game as a whole, saying he was "blown away" by the whole thing.

"If Godfather is a great film, the first part, and when the Godfather 2 came, you never thought that after such a great film, you cannot make a better second part," Akin continues. "And it was better, Godfather 2, and I have the same impression of Death Stranding. I really love the first part of it, but Death Stranding Part 2 is like The Godfather Part 2. This will be better, even better."

That's some incredibly high praise for Death Stranding 2, considering The Godfather Part 2 is widely regarded as one of the best movies ever made. We'll have to wait a fair while until we can experience whatever Akin has seen, though - Death Stranding 2 isn't due out until next year in 2025, and elsewhere in the episode, Kojima reveals Japanese dubbing hasn't even started yet.

