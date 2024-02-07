The Godfather director’s new sci-fi epic starring Adam Driver and Aubrey Plaza gets first look

Francis Ford Coppola has shared the first image from Megalopolis

Megalopolis
(Image credit: Francis Ford Coppola/Instagram)

Francis Ford Coppola’s passion project Megalopolis has been on his mind since the '80s, and now we finally have a first look. 

The sci-fi epic is set in New York City after a devastating disaster, following a woman torn between loyalties to her father and her lover. The former has a classical view of society, while her partner wants to rebuild the city as a utopia following its collapse.

The first image gives very little away, but we can see some of New York City in disarray as a statue is toppled and the streets look like they’ve been looted. Shared via The Godfather director’s Instagram, it could suggest a trailer may not be too far away. 

Coppola has overseen many iterations of the film, and various actors attached over the years, but filming officially began in 2022 and wrapped last year. Its cast list includes Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza, Giancarlo Esposito, Laurence Fishburne, Chloe Fineman, Shia LaBeouf, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Jason Schwartzman.

Outside of that, not much is known about the film’s premise yet, but Driver called the movie one of the "best shooting experiences" of his life in an interview with Collider. "Watching [Coppola] work that crew, that design team, he has such a command over cinematic language and an archive in his mind of shots that are so beautiful," he added. 

A release date has not yet been announced for Megalopolis, but it's been tipped for a premiere at Cannes Film Festival. For other upcoming movies, check out our list of all the 2024 movie release dates to add to your calendar.

