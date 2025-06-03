Death Stranding 2 devs are taking a break after release, but Hideo Kojima is already working on his next game: "Everyone dislikes it when I submit the project plans at this point in time"

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach has recently gone gold, but Hideo Kojima isn't in the mood for taking breaks, something that has the staff of Kojima Productions pretty shocked.

While it's been about five and a half years between the original Death Stranding and the release of the sequel later this month, the list of upcoming Hideo Kojima games has been steadily growing. There's OD – an upcoming horror game being made for Xbox Game Studios, and Physint, a PS5 exclusive that's set to be a spiritual successor to Metal Gear Solid. And while a normal person would take a break after finishing a massive project like Death Stranding 2, Kojima isn't in the mood for that.

Speaking on the newest episode of his radio show KOJI10 (translated by Genki_JPN), Kojima confirmed that the staff of Kojima Productions are taking a break after completing work on Death Stranding 2. However, Kojima himself doesn't seem to be interested in that, revealing, "I am already working on the next one now."

Kojima added, "Everyone dislikes it when I submit the project plans at this point in time. They are like 'Huh?, I thought you are taking a break. But you’re talking about the next one.'" Considering OD already has a trailer, and leaked gameplay that's almost three years old, Kojima is presumably talking about Physint, which he has previously said is about "five or six years away."

That or Kojima has some other project he's now just starting and roaming the earth, catching celebrity actors with a big net. Maybe Robert Pattinson.



Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid mastermind Hideo Kojima has always wanted to make a film, but Guillermo del Toro told him not to.