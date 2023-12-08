Hideo Kojima and director Jordan Peele announce new horror game for Xbox: it's "unlike any other game"

Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima announced OD, a new horror game for Xbox, alongside Us director Jordan Peele at The Game Awards. Finally, he's cashing in on the years of goodwill he built up with horror fans after making the unreleased Silent Hill P.T. nearly a decade ago.

And those who remember the game leaking with the title Overdose in 2022 can finally rest easy or, rather, satisfyingly uneasy. The world premiere trailer is bewitchingly bizarre, showing a gray-haired man (celebrated German character actor Udo Kier), and two young women (It actress Sophia Lillis and The Hunger Games starlet Hunter Schafer) against a black background, under harsh light with strange, overlapping stars reflected in their dark eyes.

"The hungry purple dinosaur ate the kind, zingy fox, the jabbering crab, and the mad whale and started vending and quacking," the actors repeat arcanely in the trailer, increasing their urgency with every recitation. Finally, a door creaks open offscreen, making Lillis shiver and deliver a hair-raising shriek.

“I really like to always challenge new things," Kojima said on stage through a translator, "groundbreaking things, and that's my rule. But this one, with Xbox Game Studios' [...] cloud gaming technology [...]" is something "no one has ever seen before."

"It is a game," Kojima said, "don’t get me wrong, but it’s at the same time a movie."

Famed horror movie director Jordan Peele, who Kojima said is one of many "genius" collaborators (he calls them his "Avengers"), added that "what this man is building is unlike any other game."

"What he's cooking up here is completely immersive, utterly terrifying, and I'm absolutely honored to be collaborating with the GOAT," Peele said. The project does not yet have a release date.