Death Stranding 2 director Hideo Kojima came away from Summer Game Fest with praise for this handcrafted co-op platformer: "It's the kind of game we need in an age where we've lost the true meaning of 'words' on social media"

Hideo Kojima is at Summer Game Fest 2025 to promote Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, but from the looks of things, he's been checking out a good few games while at the show this year – and the handcrafted co-op title Out of Words from Kong Orange, WiredFly, with a concept from poet Morten Søndergaard, seems like the acclaimed director's highlight of the show.

Out of Words has you play as the duo of Kurt and Karla, whose mouths have suddenly disappeared (making them… out of words). The game had a new trailer debut during the Summer Game Fest stream, which showed off some of the world of Vokabulantis, as well as the supporting cast of the game (who can still speak) and what appears to be a companion character in the form of an adorable stingray-looking thing. Everything in the game is handcrafted, with the trailer highlighting some of the creation process in between gameplay clips.

Kojima had the chance to check out the game at Summer Game Fest, with his personal assistant Ayako Terashima posting an image of him checking out the game earlier this week. Kojima reposted the tweet and spoke more about Out of Words, saying, "Out of Words is simple, gentle, and beautiful." He adds, "It's the kind of game we need in an age where we've lost the true meaning of 'words' on social media" – something Out of Words' technical lead Daniel Bross seemed quite pleased by, saying, "Really didn't have this on my bingo card. So honored that Hideo Kojima played our game and liked it!"

Outside of that, however, Kojima hasn't really talked about what else caught his eye at SGF, barring posting about his visit to the Capcom booth, where he was seen posing next to the Onimusha: Way of the Sword advertisement. But considering how much of a film nerd Kojima is, there's no chance he wouldn't be into a game that features the likeness of Toshiro Mifune, right?

