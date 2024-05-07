11 years since the last film, Vin Diesel's Riddick sequel is finally going into production soon

Finally, 11 years on from the last movie, Vin Diesel's next installment in the Riddick series is on the path to being released.

Riddick: Furya, the fourth movie in the franchise, is set to go into production this August 26, according to Variety. It'll film in the UK, Spain, and Germany.

Per the plot description, the film will see Riddick returning to his home world, though he hardly remembers it – and is scared it could be destroyed. Once he returns, though, he discovers other Furyans who are battling to survive against a monster. David Twohy will write and direct, just as he did for the last three Riddick movies.

Diesel has been giving updates on Riddick 4 for years, starting with a post in 2015 , but this is the most promising development on the fourquel yet.

"Had some really great Riddick meetings this week… only to find that all three films are in the top ten Netflix movies. Wow. So grateful to our Furyan community," Diesel said in March of last year, after Deadline confirmed a fourquel was happening the month before.

"David Twohy, he wrote a great script," Diesel told us way back in 2021. "It's just a matter of timing when we get that opportunity to shoot that. But I believe we're shooting that in Australia. And it would be the fourth chapter in that series, which would be awesome."

Riddick: Furya doesn't currently have a release date. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates for everything 2024 has in store.