Eight years since its reveal, Vin Diesel gives another update on Riddick 4

Vin Diesel has given another update about Riddick 4, AKA Riddick: Furya – as well as celebrating the continued interest in the sci-fi franchise.

"Had some really great Riddick meetings this week… only to find that all three films are in the top ten Netflix movies. Wow. So grateful to our Furyan community," Diesel wrote on Instagram, complete with an image of the titular Riddick.

Riddick 4 was first unveiled – in its early form – in an Instagram post from Vin Diesel (opens in new tab) way back in 2015. At the time, he wrote that Pitch Black and Riddick director David Twohy was penning the script for Furya.

Plenty of time – and Fast and the Furious movies – have passed since then. In the interim, we’ve had multiple mentions of meetings in 2021. Vin Diesel also provided us with an update on the movie – and potential video game.

"David Twohy, he wrote a great script. It's just a matter of timing when we get that opportunity to shoot that. But I believe we're shooting that in Australia. And it would be the fourth chapter in that series, which would be awesome,” he said.

Finally, in February, Deadline (opens in new tab) confirmed that a fourth installment was officially in the works. Per the trade, Furya revolves around Riddick returning to his homeworld, "a place he barely remembers and one he fears might be left in ruins by the Necromongers. But there he finds other Furyans fighting for their existence against a new enemy."

Riddick: Furya is currently undated.