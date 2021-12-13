Vin Diesel gives a promising (but cryptic) update on Riddick 4

Vin Diesel has updated fans on the status of Riddick 4.

Taking to Instagram – while mid-workout – in a post captioned "Great Riddick meeting today”, Diesel said: "For all of you out there who have been asking about Riddick, today was another great day."

He continued: "Thank you Universal for always believing in that IP. I’m very excited about it. I hope you guys are too.”

The Riddick actor had previously spoken to GamesRadar+ on how Riddick 4 was coming along – and it sounded a matter of when and not if the Furyan’s sequel would see the light of day.

"It's so funny, I was just wearing my Furyan shirt," Diesel says. "[Director] David Twohy, he wrote a great script. It's just a matter of timing when we get that opportunity to shoot that. But I believe we're shooting that in Australia. And it would be the fourth chapter in that series, which would be awesome."

He adds: "We did have great success with [the video game] Escape From Butcher Bay. It feels like an eternity ago now. But, I imagine that we would take advantage of the gaming space and add an extra chapter, but definitely, the [movie's] script is already written. So it's safe to say that we are moving towards filming the fourth chapter of Riddick."

Next up for Vin Diesel is filming for the two-part finale to the Fast and Furious saga. The first installment will race into cinemas on April 7, 2023. For more on what else is coming to theaters, check out our guide to movie release dates.