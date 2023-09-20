Saw X is actually Saw II

You heard that right. Saw X takes place "weeks after" Saw I, according to producer Oren Koules.

"In our mind, this movie is really Saw II," said Koules (via Bloody Disgusting).

Following the events of James Wan's Saw, Saw X follows a sick and desperate John Kramer (Tobin Bell) as he travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer. Unfortunately, the facility is run by scam artists whose goal is to extort money from the weak and vulnerable. John decides to go full Jigsaw mode and enlist the help of Amanda (Shawnee Smith), Saw trap survivor turned John's protégé, and make the scammers pay.

Saw II, released in 2005, sees Amanda lead a group of ex-convicts through a series of traps in order to retrieve the antidote for a nerve agent that will kill them in just two hours. Throughout the franchise, other Jigsaw victims have actually escaped – though Amanda is the one that John took a particular liking to. We're stoked to see them team up and raise hell (and the traps might be the most grisly of the series).

Kevin Greutert (Saw VI, Saw VII) directs Saw X from a screenplay by Peter Goldfinger (Jigsaw, Spiral) and Josh Stolberg – and it's likely that the upcoming installment probably won't be the franchise's last. Saw IX, AKA Spiral, created a brand new storyline and whatever the producers decide to do next – we will be seated.

Saw X will hit theaters on #SawTenber (September, for the pun-averse) 29. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond.