Saw X will feature some "surprises" – and probably won’t be the final movie in the franchise

Saw X director Kevin Greutert says the latest installment in the franchise is full of surprises – and probably won't be the last to come.

"There’s no obvious new direction to go after this film," Kevin Greutert tells SFX magazine in the new issue, which features The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon on the cover. "But I think there probably will be more Saw movies, particularly if this one is successful."

Greutert (Saw VI, Saw VII) directs Saw X from a screenplay by Peter Goldfinger (Jigsaw, Spiral) and Josh Stolberg. Taking place in between Saw I and Saw II, the new movie sees a sick and desperate John Kramer (Tobin Bell) travel to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable." John goes full Jigsaw mode and puts the con artists through his insanely twisted trademark Saw traps.

The cast includes Synnove Macody Lund, Steven Brand, Michael Beach, Renata Vaca, Paulette Hernandez, Joshua Okamoto, and Octavio Hinojosa, and sees Shawnee Smith return as Amanda Young.

The director won’t go into whether other characters from the series will appear, though he teases "surprises" to come. It’s also clear that Saw X is something of a storytelling cul-de-sac, building "more on what’s in the past," as Greutert puts it, than planting seeds for the future.

"I truly believe that this is the most standalone Saw film since the first one," he continues. "It’s not about knowing or remembering anything about the previous films. It’s a richer experience if you know about Saw because otherwise you won’t necessarily know who Amanda is when she appears, but it’s very clear from the beginning what’s happening."

Saw X will hit theaters on September 29.

Not a subscriber to SFX? Then head on over here to get the latest issues sent directly to your home/device!

That's just a snippet of our interview, available in the latest issue of SFX Magazine, which features The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon on the cover and is available on newsstands from Wednesday, September 6. For even more from SFX, sign up to the newsletter, sending all the latest exclusives straight to your inbox.