Saw 11 is officially in the works – and releasing next year

The game continues: Saw XI is officially in the works, and the sequel is releasing next year. Lionsgate announced the sequel and confirmed that the next installment in the horror franchise will hit the big screen on September 27, 2024.

Saw X was released this past September and marked a huge comeback for the franchise – the movie's opening box office figures more than doubled those for 2021 spin-off Spiral. The 12-month gap between movies is reminiscent of the early days of the franchise, when a Saw movie was released every fall between 2004 and 2010.

Saw 10 takes place between Saw and Saw II, acting as a sequel to the first movie and sees John Kramer (AKA the Jigsaw Killer) travel to Mexico to receive a risky and experimental treatment in a desperate attempt to cure his terminal cancer. However, when he discovers that the procedure is a fraudulent operation, he sets out to get back at those involved in his signature manner – with a series of gruesome and gory traps.

No director or cast members have been confirmed for Saw 11 just yet, so it's unclear whether John Kramer actor Tobin Bell will return. The character dies in Saw III, so unless Saw XI is also a prequel then it's unlikely that we'll see much of Jigsaw (although he has appeared in flashbacks or video recordings in every Saw movie since).

While we wait for Saw XI to arrive on the big screen, check out our picks of the other best upcoming horror movies on the way in 2024.