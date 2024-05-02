Stephen King hypes up new spider horror movie with great Rotten Tomatoes score

Shudder’s newest horror movie Infested has been reaping the love since its release and has even caught the attention of legendary author Stephen King, who shared his appreciation for the spider movie the best way he knows how.

In true King fashion, the writer took to Twitter , as he often does, to share his views on the French flick, summing it up quite nicely with: "Spiders, some as big as puppies, overrun a French apartment building," before praising the movie "Scary, gross, well made." One fan replied , "Yikes! Spiders. Definitely not a movie for the faint of heart," another added , "Not sure about something that makes Stephen King shudder." See the full tweet below.

INFESTED (Shudder): Spiders, some as big as puppies, overrun a French apartment building. Scary, gross, well made. (French, with English subtitles)May 1, 2024

Directed by Mayday’s Sébastien Vaniček, Infested follows a lonely and stressed-out man named Kaleb on the brink of his 30th birthday, when he decides to buy a venomous spider and bring it back to his apartment for company. But it's not long until the arachnid breaks out and reproduces at an alarming rate, turning the apartment building into a death trap and every arachnophobia sufferer's worst nightmare. In an Evil Dead Rise-type situation, Kaleb and his friends must find a way out and survive.

The film, which dropped on Shudder on April 26, has been reeling in positive reviews, earning it a rather impressive 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes . "Maybe you’ve experienced the side effects of spider cinema before, but you’ve never suffered them as thoroughly imagined as this spin on a classic fear factor," said Alison Foreman from IndieWire . Meanwhile Dennis Harvey from Variety called it a "resourceful, energetic, stylish and good-humored creature feature with above-average human character interest."

Infested stars Théo Christine, Sofia Lesaffre, Jérôme Niel, Lisa Nyarko, and Finnegan Oldfield.

Infested is available to stream on Shudder right now. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies or keep up to date with upcoming horror movies heading your way this year.