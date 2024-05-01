Mike Flanagan to produce supernatural horror movie from popular film YouTuber about missing paranormal investigator

Mike Flanagan is set to produce Shelby Oaks, the upcoming supernatural horror from popular movie Youtuber Chris Stuckmann.

According to Deadline, Flanagan will executive-produce the pic under his Intrepid Pictures banner alongside producing partners Trevor Macy and Melinda Nishioka.

Per the official synopsis, "Mia (Camille Sullivan) frantically searches for her sister Riley (Sarah Durn), after Riley ominously disappeared in the last tape of a group of paranormal investigators called the Paranormal Paranoids. As Mia's obsession grows, she begins to suspect that the imaginary demon from Riley's childhood may have been real."

The movie is based on an online marketing campaign involving a series of found footage videos uploaded by a fictional YouTuber named JesstheParanoid. The last uploaded video, titled 'Riley's Last Message,' is the last known footage of Mia's sister Riley before her mysterious disappearance.

Stuckmann writes and directs the pic, which also stars Brendan Sexton III, Michael Beach, Robin Bartlett, Keith David, and Emily Bennett. In 2022, the official Kickstarter campaign for the film raised $1.39 million in under one month, with over 14,000 people donating. The Kickstarter campaign, which made history as the no. 1 most funded horror movie project on the crowdfunding platform, was created after insufficient funds and a potential strike between IATSE (International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees) and the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers).

Shelby Oaks does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or, skip straight to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.