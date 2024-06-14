LFG! Deadpool & Wolverine is on the cover of the new issue of Total Film

The covers of the upcoming issue of Total Film have been revealed, and they promise a must-see superhero team-up, as Deadpool and Wolverine unite under the banner of the MCU. Deadpool & Wolverine sees Ryan Reynolds' irreverent supe step into his destiny as the self-appointed 'Marvel Jesus', with a new variant of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine begrudgingly along for the ride. Both feature on the newsstand cover of the new issue which is landing on shelves on Thursday, June 20, with subscribers due to receive their Dogpool-fronted copies shortly.

In Deadpool & Wolverine the merc with a mouth is recruited by the TVA (as featured in Loki) and given the opportunity to join the superhero big leagues, aka the MCU. Also making his Disney-verse debut for this fourth-wall-breaking mission is Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, who seems less than thrilled to have Wade Wilson for a partner.

They must team up to take down Emma Corrin's Cassandra Nova, a mutant with an interesting comic book history, in order to save Wade’s home universe from being wiped out of existence. In the cover story, Total film talks to Reynolds and Jackman, as well as director Shawn Levy, about Deadpool's unlikely promotion to saviour of the MCU, resurrecting Wolverine on-screen, and the odd couple pairing of the summer.

Look out for more Deadpool & Wolverine exclusives dropping soon. Elsewhere in the issue, we ride out with Kevin Costner and the cast of Horizon: An American Saga, walk the seedy streets of 80s Hollywood with director Ti West and the cast of MaXXXine, talk heists-gone-wrong with Dough Liman and Matt Damon, and celebrate 25 years of The Blair Witch Project. Plus there's a deep-dive interview with Natalie Portman ahead of Apple TV+ series Lady in the Lake, and new looks at Borderlands, The Rings of Power S2, Cobra Kai’s final season, and loads more besides.

Check out the covers in full below:

(Image credit: Total Film/Marvel Studios/Disney)

(Image credit: Total Film/Marvel Studios/Disney)

Subscribers have the exclusive text-free cover on the way to them right now, with the issue then hitting shops and digital newsstands on Thursday, June 20.

Pre-order the issue here to bag your copy or click here to subscribe to Total Film and never miss another exclusive: you’ll get all this movie goodness throughout the year before it’s in shops, as well as having exclusive covers and saving money on the cover price. With our latest offer, you can save up to 50% – and to sweeten the deal, subscribers now get a brand new bonus too, with access to more than 10 years' worth of digital back issues as part of the subscription. That’s well over 100 issues you can explore, including our most recent issues. What’s not to like?

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors