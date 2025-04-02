Marvel cancels Deadpool to relaunch it as daddy-daughter team-up title Wolverines and Deadpools
Yes, Marvel is publishing yet another Deadpool and Wolverine team-up comic, this time with their daughters in the mix
Marvel is canceling the main Deadpool ongoing title in June with Deadpool #15, which also doubles as the landmark Deadpool #350. That said, the Merc With a Mouth isn't going anywhere, as his title is being relaunched as Wolverines and Deadpools, a three-issue limited series that brings in Logan and his daughter Laura Kinney alongside Wade Wilson and his daughter Ellie.
Writer Cody Ziglar and artist Rogê Antônio will continue on following the end of their run on the Deadpool solo comic, picking up the story of Wade Wilson and his daughter Ellie, who temporarily replaced him as Deadpool while Wade was dead (you know, typical comic stuff).
If you're feeling a bit confused by the title - Wolverines and Deadpools, which refers to the multiple incarnations of each hero who will appear in the story - it's probably because Marvel is already publishing Deadpool and Wolverine which teams up the two eponymous heroes in the spirit of summer 2024's massive blockbuster movie of the same name.
I'm gonna be honest, I cannot recall a time in all my decades of comics reading, since the '80s, that Marvel was digging this deep into one pair of characters, with so many titles dedicated to their team-up that it's honestly getting a bit hard to keep up with, and frankly harder to parse which of these stories are worth following. I haven't even mentioned the multiple Deadpool/Wolverine limited series that have published over the course of the last year.
At the same time, Marvel is on a noticeable trend of canceling ongoing titles only to continue their stories in new comics, a la the saga of the publisher's Scarlet Witch title, which has been relaunched with new names and new themes about four times in the last two years.
All of that said, Ziglar and Antônio have been having a lot of fun over in the soon-to-be-defunct Deadpool title, so there's every chance in the world that Wolverines and Deadpools will deliver on the potential of a daddy-daughter team up between the Best There Is At What He Does and the Merc With a Mouth and their respective children. Here's hoping Marvel's publishing strategies don't put too much of a flat-tire in their momentum.
Wolverines and Deadpools #1 goes on sale July 2 with a main cover by Alessandro Cappuccio and a variant by Taurin Clarke, both seen above.
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
