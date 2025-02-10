Vision and Scarlet Witch are getting their first title together since 1985 to celebrate 50 years of marriage

Scarlet Witch and Vision got married in comics 50 years ago in 1975's Giant-Size Avengers #4, and now Marvel is celebrating their golden anniversary by bringing them back together in their first shared title in 40 years, since 1985's The Vision and the Scarlet Witch.

Writer Steve Orlando, who has been guiding Wanda Maximoff's adventures through multiple solo titles and a team-up title with Quicksilver, will be the one to bring her back together with Vision alongside artists Lorenzo Tammetta and Jacopo Camagni, who carry over from the current volume of Scarlet Witch's solo comic. The new title, The Vision & The Scarlet Witch, which takes its name from their classic 1985 series, will run for 5 issues.

Marvel calls the Vision and Wanda's romance "one of comics' greatest love stories," but it's been a rough road. Though the pair were once one of Marvel's most iconic married couples, their relationship fell apart when Vision was dismantled and reassembled in his emotionless all-white incarnation in the late '80s.

They've nearly come back together a few times since, but their relationship hit a, let's say, snag, when Wanda was manipulated into killing the Vision and several other Avengers by Doctor Doom in the Avengers: Disassembled event. Now, it seems they'll finally be getting back together - at least for a while, as Marvel warns the story will "test their souls and break their hearts."

Here's a gallery of covers for The Vision & The Scarlet Witch by Russell Dauterman, Josemaria Casanovas, Stephanie Hans, and Marguerite Sauvage:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"When it comes to the Scarlet Witch, anything's possible!" writer Steve Orlando says in a statement. "Now, on the 50th Anniversary of their wedding, the Vision and the Scarlet Witch reunite to face a creeping, corrosive evil from beyond not just the grave, but beyond the universe itself."

"Wanda and Vision remain one of Marvel's most iconic couples -- and not just for their marriage, but for everything since. It's a rare, beautiful thing for characters to truly be able to have a relationship grow as Wanda and Vision have," he continues. "They've come together, they've come apart, and come back together stronger than before - as family. That's a mature bond, and it's something truly special - I'm honored to be part of it, and even more excited for folks to see us test it! At Death's Door, Wanda and Vision have nowhere to turn...but to each other."

The title's art team is just as effusive about working on Vision and Scarlet Witch, with Lorenzo Tammetta calling it a "dream job."

"Drawing Wanda in action is always fun and inspiring, and I'm so happy to be able to continue exploring her powers in this series as well," he says. "Being able to draw her alongside Vision is also a huge honor, knowing how important these characters are to fans!"

"Scarlet and Vision are one of my favorite couples in the Marvel Universe," adds artist Jacopo Camagni. "They're certainly the couple with the most dramatic history and an almost Victorian love story. The idea of being able to work on them and their relationship both delights and excites me, and I can't wait!"

The Vision & The Scarlet Witch #1 goes on sale May 21.

