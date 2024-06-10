Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's fancy new omnimovement is also coming to Warzone, bringing enhanced movement to the battle royale
Omnimovement isn't just for Black Ops 6 players, Treyarch has confirmed
One of the biggest changes on the way to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is also headed to Warzone, meaning that first-person shooter fans will eventually be able to charge around the free-to-play battle royale with the power of 'omnimovement' on their side.
Omnimovement was revealed during the big Black Ops 6 Direct deep dive yesterday, where it was explained that for the first time in the series' history, players will be able to sprint, dive, and slide in whatever direction they want, as well as rotate a full 360 degrees while in the new and improved supine prone position. The goal is to make us feel more like action heroes while we play, and according to Matt Scronce, associate director of design at Black Ops 6 co-developer Treyarch, "We truly believe that once you experience omnimovement, there's no going back."
With that being the mindset of the developers, perhaps it comes as little surprise that the movement upgrade is on the way to Warzone, too. That's according to a report from Screen Rant, which spoke to Treyarch's director of production, Yale Miller, who says that Treyarch will talk more about how omnimovement will be worked into Warzone in the coming months.
Miller also adds that Black Ops 6 will, as expected, feature live seasons and that the team will continue to improve the launcher while attempting to reduce the games' colossal file sizes. Considering that Black Ops 6 is set to weigh in at over 300GB on Xbox Series X|S, it's safe to say that anything that'll make the FPS burn through a bit less of our storage space will be welcome.
For more games like Call of Duty, be sure to check out our handy roundup of the top 25 best FPS games for some new recommendations.
I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.