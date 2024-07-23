Todd McFarlane's long in-development Spawn movie just got a major update from producer Jason Blum that changes the whole concept

The Spawn reboot movie just got its biggest update in some time, with producer Jordan Blum posting the title page from the script on social media, revealing that the film has undergone a title change, and will now be known as King Spawn.

Whether that script is finished is another matter - Blum himself said it wasn't quite there yet just a few weeks ago.

The new title comes straight from comics, where King Spawn is an ongoing series which launched back in 2021, featuring the original Spawn, Al Simmons, as he finally finds his place in the war between Heaven and Hell as a leader.

That all ties straight back to Simmons' origins as Spawn. A skilled assassin for the CIA in life, Simmons was betrayed and killed by his handlers, only to awaken in Hell where he pledged his soul to the demon known as Malebolgia in exchange for his symbiotic, weaponized costume and his magical powers, which will someday be depleted.

Simmons' story, spanning hundreds of issues of Spawn and its spin-offs, centers around finding his true place in the war between good and evil as a hero who can potentially defy his hellish nature and turn the tide for good.

King Spawn represents the culmination of Simmons' destiny, so it perhaps makes sense that the new film, the character's first live action adaptation since 1997, will also take the leap to the end of that saga.

Now that there's a new title, and potentially a finished script, King Spawn may start moving a little faster. And there are already a couple stars attached, with Jamie Foxx signed on to play Al Simmons/Spawn, and Jeremy Renner cast as Twitch, one of two cops who become embroiled in the saga of Spawn.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

King Spawn still doesn't have a release date, so there's always the chance it stalls out again, but here's hoping the script is finally in place and the next part of development can move forward. Blum previously stated the film could release in 2025, so it could be developing fast.

Spawn is one of the best non-Marvel/DC superheroes of all time.