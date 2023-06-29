Producer Jason Blum has provided a positive update on Blumhouse's upcoming Spawn movie. While promoting Insidious: The Red Door, the fifth chapter in the hit horror franchise, Blum was asked about the comicbook reboot, to which he assured fans the flick was in "very, very active development" despite it's long-gestating production.

"I would say you have a lot to hope for," he told ComicBook, before hinting that the script is not yet complete and referencing the ongoing Writers Guild strike. "What needs to happen is that my fellow friends, the writers, and the studios need to figure out their differences and get back to writing, but we've got a great group of folks putting it together, and my hope is that that movie – my prediction is maybe we'll actually see a Spawn movie in '25. No promises, but that's my prediction."

Talks surrounding the film, which is set to be a more horror-leaning take on the source material than Warner Bros. 1997 outing, have been going since 2016, when Image Comics president Todd McFarlane said he was keen to make a hard-R Spawn flick. At the time, he mentioned that a Hollywood A-lister, who later turned out to be Jamie Foxx, was also interested. Since then, though, not much has been heard about the project.

Elsewhere, Insidious 5 will catches up with Josh (Patrick Wilson) and the rest of the Lambert family a decade after we saw them last, as they send Dalton – you know, the kid whose spirit was being held captive in a dark, alternate dimension in the first film? – off to university. Dalton's art college dream soon turns into a nightmare, however, when demons from his and his father's past return to haunt them. Newbies to the franchise include Peter Dager, Jarquez McClendon, Sinclair Daniel, and Succession's Hiam Abbass.

